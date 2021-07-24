Alexander Shozda

Feline Portal

Alexander Shozda
Alexander Shozda
Hire Me
  • Save
Feline Portal time travel awe confusion wonder love geometry pink characterdesign illustration design animals korean shozda minimal alternate reality dimension space portal feline cat
Download color palette

How cats learn to get around unseen

Alexander Shozda
Alexander Shozda
May Peace Be The Journey
Hire Me

More by Alexander Shozda

View profile
    • Like