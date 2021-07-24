Ngapak Studio

Lousianna Modern Sans Typeface | ngapakstudio.com

Ngapak Studio
Ngapak Studio
  • Save
Lousianna Modern Sans Typeface | ngapakstudio.com display sans 3 style project graphic design creative market type designer logo font awesome letter lettering display font font calligraphy
Download color palette

Lousianna - This my new font, it will be released very soon.

Lousianna is a modern sans font with a 3 styles that perfect for your project.
Lousianna is perfect for branding projects, poster, banner, logo, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, invitation, stationery and any projects that need modern sans display taste.

Available for work⁠
Ngapakstudios@gmail.com

Ngapak Studio
Ngapak Studio

More by Ngapak Studio

View profile
    • Like