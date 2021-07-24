Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Smart Coffee Cup Dashboard UI modern smart clean design app interface typography dashboard minimal ui
I went into an exploration of typography. After I realized how easy it is to convince different segments of a design by a little change of font size & typeface. In this "smart coffee cup dashboard" UI, I've just used only 4 font sizes & 3 typefaces. So, it became really clean, minimal & easy to understand UI.

Show me your ❤️ & feedbacks.

Thanks!!!

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
