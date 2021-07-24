Farrah A. Mills

Brand Identity Design : Leor Miller Identity Variations

Farrah A. Mills
Farrah A. Mills
  • Save
Brand Identity Design : Leor Miller Identity Variations
Download color palette

personal logo concept designs for a good friend and even more admirable artist/photographer.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Farrah A. Mills
Farrah A. Mills

More by Farrah A. Mills

View profile
    • Like