Chao Garden

clay sonic the hedgehog chao retro gaming video game 3d blender
A 3D composition with three Chaos from the Sonic the Hedgehog games. They are cute, round blue creatures with big eyes and a yellow ball floating above their tapered heads. The three Chaos have different expressions; one looks tired, one looks surprised and one looks neutral. The surprised one is balancing on top of a striped ball. They are on a small patch of grass with pink flowers.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
