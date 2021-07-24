Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amarú Salazar

#dailylogochallenge bamboo

Amarú Salazar
Amarú Salazar
  • Save
#dailylogochallenge bamboo dailylogochallenge daily logo bamboo panda
Download color palette

logo promt: panda logo

Today we will be working on a logo featuring one of the world's most beloved animals. The panda bear.

Nonprofit Name Ideas:
Panda Global, Bamboo, Endangered Panda Conservation

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Amarú Salazar
Amarú Salazar

More by Amarú Salazar

View profile
    • Like