avatar for me on a better resolution.

this avatar is for me, my personal brand, is called xickensoup, I took the name from my childhood memories 'cuz my grandma always made me chicken soup whenever she was taking care of me and i loved it! I still do, is one of my comfort foods, it always makes me feel better when I'm sick or when I'm too cold,
it's a life saver for me. So that feeling of coziness is the main inspiration for this brand/idea.