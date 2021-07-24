Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amarú Salazar

avatar for me on a better resolution.

Amarú Salazar
Amarú Salazar
  • Save
avatar for me on a better resolution. pink branding logo illustration
Download color palette

this avatar is for me, my personal brand, is called xickensoup, I took the name from my childhood memories 'cuz my grandma always made me chicken soup whenever she was taking care of me and i loved it! I still do, is one of my comfort foods, it always makes me feel better when I'm sick or when I'm too cold,
it's a life saver for me. So that feeling of coziness is the main inspiration for this brand/idea.

41e2f4ce4421618af9d1c85e10781894
Rebound of
Design your own custom avatar.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Amarú Salazar
Amarú Salazar

More by Amarú Salazar

View profile
    • Like