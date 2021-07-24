Emma Eshler

Art Museum Exhibition Page| Daily UI Challenge 008

Hi Friends! 👋

Day Eight of practicing my UI. Yesterday I did a desktop version of this page that I really loved how it turned out (visit my profile to visit my previous day) so today I wanted to experiment with a mobile version.

