Oumaima El Handaoui

Moroccan Handmade Style

New Project: Creating a Visual Identity for Moroccan Handmade Style. A brand promoting Artisanal crafts made in Morocco, bringing a sense of modernity and providing high-quality products.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
