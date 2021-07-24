Architecture Business (FREE)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
So this is a landing page for an Architectural company I designed. Allows for a genrous display of portfolio pictures with a clear call-to-action that allows site visitors to easily connect with the site owners.
Full design available here - https://www.figma.com/file/vKgCPP2tP3WiCoAYS2zpqM/Perxels-Design-C010A-Awolesi-Gideon?node-id=79%3A0
Contact: admin@fessburn.com
Twitter: gideonawolesi_