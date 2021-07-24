Oleg Ostrikov

Daily UI #006 | User profile

Daily UI #006 User profile. Each new shot I will use a random palette of colors. Thanks to #InColorBalance for palette №1607 for this shot. Feel free to leave feedback! Follow me and press "L"

