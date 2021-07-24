Figment™

Asher Bookends

Figment™
Figment™
  • Save
Asher Bookends book shelf bookend architecture carlo scarpa 3d print 3d design 3d
Download color palette

Inspired by the sharp forms of Carlo Scarpa's architecture. We tried to mimic the forms of books while incorporating the stark forms of the brutalist movement.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Figment™
Figment™

More by Figment™

View profile
    • Like