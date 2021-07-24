Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Start.Ng Tech Website

Start.Ng Tech Website opensource design branding landingpage figma ui fig
Recreated the start.ng website with Figma. Took an hour and a can of coke.

Contact me: admin@fessburn.com
Twitter: gideonawolesi_

Full design here - https://www.figma.com/file/aUa7vOzE2fIehwWcJZesI1/Untitled?node-id=1%3A5

#figma #design #landingpage #figmadesign #techdesign #opensource

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
