Retro Head Vase

Retro Head Vase facet n64 low poly 3d print 3d design 3d
Inspired by the N64 era of video games, this Retro Head Vase is both nostalgic and modern. The goal was to create planter that has a distinctly pixelated personality to contrast the smooth flowing forms of flowers.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
