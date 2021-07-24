CloneComp 2021 - Day 1 - Submission - Space Game - Webflow

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
2021 CloneComp Webflow Hackathon Competition
I was challenged to design and develop a website with a piece of a storyline that was provided daily. We had 24hrs to build the website and share it for voting and other participants to clone it and evolve the storyline for the next day.
I decided to build a fun game here is the submission
https://day1-clonecomp-liviu-avasiloiei.webflow.io/