Figment™

Brianna Beaded Container

Figment™
Figment™
Brianna Beaded Container 3d design dots graphic design 3d print 3d
Playing with graphic elements on the surface of 3D prints. The goal with this container was to create a bold pattern that improves grip and elevates the aesthetic.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Figment™
Figment™

