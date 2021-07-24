Purple Sea Urchin (Biomechanical)

A few years ago I created a sticker pack series called the "Creature Collection." The packs have 6 stickers (5 creatures and 1 logo sticker) and a promo code for a downloadable poster. The packs were a limited run and they were a hit! I sold them off my website and various gift shops around Oregon. Continuing the series was always the plan. This time around the subject is sea creatures.

The Purple Sea Urchin is the first creature to hit the Rocky Shore collection. The pack will be setup the same way as the insects. But will feature sea creatures found on the rocks of the West Coast.

*Note: Once the series is complete I have plans for a second edition called Creature Collection Lite. New illustrations will be made but in a different style. It will be more commercial using geometric shapes.

