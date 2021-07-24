Liviu Avasiloiei

CloneComp 2021 - Day 3 - Submission - Space Game - Webflow

Liviu Avasiloiei
Liviu Avasiloiei
Hire Me
  • Save
CloneComp 2021 - Day 3 - Submission - Space Game - Webflow fun playful colorfull simple illustration motion game webflow animation ui
Download color palette

2021 CloneComp Webflow Hackathon Competition

I was challenged to design and develop a website with a piece of a storyline that was provided daily. We had 24hrs to build the website and share it for voting and other participants to clone it and evolve the storyline for the next day.

I decided to build a fun game here is the submission

https://day-3-clonecomp-liviu-avasiloiei.webflow.io/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Liviu Avasiloiei
Liviu Avasiloiei
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Liviu Avasiloiei

View profile
    • Like