Modade Sola-Ojo

Banner Design

Modade Sola-Ojo
Modade Sola-Ojo
  • Save
Banner Design branding ui illustration graphic design
Download color palette

I was asked to design a banner for an online linkedin optimization class.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Modade Sola-Ojo
Modade Sola-Ojo

More by Modade Sola-Ojo

View profile
    • Like