Valentina Mikayelyan

E-Wallet App

Valentina Mikayelyan
Valentina Mikayelyan
  • Save
E-Wallet App app design app wallet payment glassmorphism banking transaction ui design pay credit card ios banking app wallet app crypto credit payment app digital wallet finance app
Download color palette

Hi there!
I share my first shot of a digital wallet app concept in Glassmorphism.
Hope you like it!

Valentina Mikayelyan
Valentina Mikayelyan
Like