delight

Delight is a project based in Kuwait on making unique types of chocolate with different flavors and shapes. What distinguishes this project is their ability to print on chocolate bars.

The logo was designed based on the fluidity and movement of melted chocolate, making the logo expressive of the idea of the project. The cursive handwriting is chosen to express the flow of chocolate.
And the golden color was chosen as a shiny color over the dark black color.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
