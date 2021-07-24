50 Pixel Perfect Icon Set Free! - UI/UX

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
50 Free Perfect Pixel UI Icon Set. Carefully drafted to the very finest details, this UI icon kit is a great jump-start to your very own project. Components are fully flexible to adapt to any scenario. Fully scalable and customizable. Separate art-boards for each icon.
Free Download! 50 Pixel Perfect Icon Set
__
Check My Website | Behance | LinkedIn | Instagram