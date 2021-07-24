Julian Ospina

50 Pixel Perfect Icon Set Free! - UI/UX

50 Pixel Perfect Icon Set Free! - UI/UX
50 Free Perfect Pixel UI Icon Set. Carefully drafted to the very finest details, this UI icon kit is a great jump-start to your very own project. Components are fully flexible to adapt to any scenario. Fully scalable and customizable. Separate art-boards for each icon.

Free Download! 50 Pixel Perfect Icon Set

