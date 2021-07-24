Jungle of Communication Brochure Design

Trending designs to inspire you
The 'jungle of communication' is a workshop put together for highschool sport coaches and gym instructors who want to revamp the teams they coach, with a focus on optimizing the skills of each individual player
and the team as a whole, through effective communication.
Devrinn Paul, the head instructor of the program wanted a sports themed brochure booklet to boost marketing.
Provided with the copy for the brocure, Hadecs Creative distilled the information into sixteen visually appealing landscape A4 pages.