Jungle of Communication Brochure Design

Jungle of Communication Brochure Design
The 'jungle of communication' is a workshop put together for highschool sport coaches and gym instructors who want to revamp the teams they coach, with a focus on optimizing the skills of each individual player
and the team as a whole, through effective communication.

Devrinn Paul, the head instructor of the program wanted a sports themed brochure booklet to boost marketing.

Provided with the copy for the brocure, Hadecs Creative distilled the information into sixteen visually appealing landscape A4 pages.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
