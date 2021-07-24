Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ALROMI & ALOMAR

ALROMI & ALOMAR typography logo graphic design design branding
AlRomi and AlOmar General Trading Company is a well-established company and has many projects in various fields, as the time has come to develop the company's visual identity to cope with the current development with the size of the company.

The visual identity of the project was developed by abbreviating the company’s name in a simple symbol that merges the two letters R and O, and choosing black as the sole and primary color so that the use of the new identity fits with the rest of the company’s projects.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
