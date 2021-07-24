Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lorenzo Rodriguez

Crowning Glory Logo

Lorenzo Rodriguez
Lorenzo Rodriguez
Crowning Glory Logo design graphic design logo design logo branding glory crowning vector minimal logo beauty contest crown
Hi Guys,
Happy to share with you my latest logo design made for a beauty contest graphic design agency.
Feel free to let me know what do you think about the design and if you have any comments, all appreciated!

Lorenzo Rodriguez
Lorenzo Rodriguez

