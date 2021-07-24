EVOLVE SPORT

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of the projects located in the Sultanate of Oman belonging to Al-Araimi Boulevard, the shop specializes in selling sports equipment and everything related to sports in all its forms.
The main interface in the design is formed on the head of the tiger, with smooth zigzag details and a dark teal color as it is an opaque color to highlight the name of the project in the front of the logo.