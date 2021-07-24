atlas

EVOLVE SPORT

EVOLVE SPORT graphic design tiger branding design logo
Download color palette
  1. Logo.jpg
  2. Poster.jpg
  3. Tshirt.jpg
  4. Leather Bag.jpg
  5. Plastic Bottle.jpg
  6. Signage.jpg

One of the projects located in the Sultanate of Oman belonging to Al-Araimi Boulevard, the shop specializes in selling sports equipment and everything related to sports in all its forms.

The main interface in the design is formed on the head of the tiger, with smooth zigzag details and a dark teal color as it is an opaque color to highlight the name of the project in the front of the logo.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
