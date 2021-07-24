Zaryab Qayyum

Glass Land Business Card

Zaryab Qayyum
Zaryab Qayyum
  • Save
Glass Land Business Card logo business card
Download color palette

Business Card for Director of Glass land.
Glass land is a mirror decorative shop and they want me to have a design that substitutes the decorative touch to the design and have minimal design.

_________________________________________________

I'm available to hire
Full-time, Contract, Freelance, Project Base
Email me: Zaryabqayyum@gmail.com

Hit Follow for more content!
Follow me on Dribbble: Zaryab-Qayyum
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3eTmikb

Edit Edit

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Zaryab Qayyum
Zaryab Qayyum

More by Zaryab Qayyum

View profile
    • Like