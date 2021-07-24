Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Damian Bednarz

Smart Home - mobile app concept

Smart Home - mobile app concept dashboard home bedroom widgets fingerprint ux ui design mobile app mobile app menu memoji glassmorphism glass flat ui
Hello there! 👋

In today's post, I want to share with you my newest design. Basically, I challenged myself to make a fast concept in 1 hour. Here's what I made.

Hope you like it,
Damien

