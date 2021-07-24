Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ksenia Igonina

Siluro - web site for wedding invitation

Ksenia Igonina
Ksenia Igonina
  • Save
Siluro - web site for wedding invitation web photographer design app app screen page typography minimal design ui ux ui design zyro application web invitation webdesign web site site for wedding wedding invitation wedding
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers!
My new shot about a website for a wedding invitation. More details about the project here
https://www.behance.net/gallery/116859915/Web-site-for-wedding-invitation-on-zyrocom

Ksenia Igonina
Ksenia Igonina

More by Ksenia Igonina

View profile
    • Like