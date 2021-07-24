Grunge Textures Kit

💚💚==>DOWNLOAD LINK<==💚💚



A set of 35 textures to add a grunge look to your illustrations, typography, or other designs. These textures were created using ink/foam rollers, paint and ink, then scanned at high resolution and isolated from their background to create transparent PNG files - which means you can easily modify the color of the textures (by default, they are provided as black on transparent background), using layer effects (for example, Color Overlay in Photoshop). These textures also work great as layer masks! Each texture measures 5000 x 3333 px and has a 300 DPI resolution. (See preview pictures for an overview of all the textures included).