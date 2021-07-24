Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Koustav Hazra

Into The Unknown song - Blackchords | Song album recreation #15

Koustav Hazra
Koustav Hazra
  • Save
Into The Unknown song - Blackchords | Song album recreation #15 cover art night dog girl blackchords spotify song album music album recreation permission less projects photoshop photo manipulation graphic design design branding digital image digital art
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers 🏀

Today, I would like to share this song album recreation.

I tried to recreate a song album, Into The Unknown song by Blackchords. It's the second album of my #50Days50AlbumsChallenege, and I really hope you will like this series.

I know, I still need to improve a lot, and I would love to hear out those mistakes from you guys, as it will help me improve later. 😇

Original song link: https://open.spotify.com/track/7iS2OUETDdzutuJ0A9XKn4?si=966e5339088f42ab

Got a project in mind? Let's collaborate! 💪
📬 Email me at hazrakoustav12@gmail.com

I am sharing a lot of beautiful stuffs on my Instagram and Twitter. Go check them out 👇
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/re_creat0r/
📌 Twitter: https://twitter.com/KoustavHazra2

Koustav Hazra
Koustav Hazra

More by Koustav Hazra

View profile
    • Like