Mike Morris: Animating to Move Audiences Emotionally

Mike Morris: Animating to Move Audiences Emotionally
Animation artist, Mike Morris, describes how in spite of technological innovation furthering technical skills and abilities, being able to draw audiences emotionally lies at the heart of animation.

Read full interview with Mike Morris

https://laetro.com/blog/mike-morris-animating-to-move-audiences-emotionally/

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
