Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Benjie Alf

Piskes Fish Arms Artwear Vibrant Colored Tag Designs

Benjie Alf
Benjie Alf
  • Save
Piskes Fish Arms Artwear Vibrant Colored Tag Designs art hand drawn tag design illustration brand identity logo design branding brand design mockup
Download color palette

I intend to show positive energy, friendly vibe, and clean hand drawn tag designs with these vibrant colors for this
clothing brand(https://fisharmsartwear.threadless.com/) I made.

9b3105aa21b425389b014eced91389b9
Rebound of
Piskes Fish Arms Artwear - Illustrative Logo Presentation
By Benjie Alf
Benjie Alf
Benjie Alf

More by Benjie Alf

View profile
    • Like