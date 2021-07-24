Crypto wallet - deposits

Trending designs to inspire you
Bitso's deposits details redesign. We started to give users more details and additional information that could affect their deposits to get more certainty and reduce their anxiety. This helped to increase deposit conversions by ~120% compared to the previous one!