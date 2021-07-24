Raúl Mono

Crypto wallet - deposits

Crypto wallet - deposits ux ui mobile wallet crypto deposit
Bitso's deposits details redesign. We started to give users more details and additional information that could affect their deposits to get more certainty and reduce their anxiety. This helped to increase deposit conversions by ~120% compared to the previous one!

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
