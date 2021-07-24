Paweł Krystkiewicz

TMS: 3. Landing Page

Paweł Krystkiewicz
Paweł Krystkiewicz
  • Save
TMS: 3. Landing Page tms logistics landing ui figma design app
Download color palette

Hi!

This my another shot at creating modern and eye catching lanidng page for TMS app. I believe this is 3rd iteration.

Feedback is appreciated!
❤️ Press L if you enjoy this project!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Paweł Krystkiewicz
Paweł Krystkiewicz

More by Paweł Krystkiewicz

View profile
    • Like