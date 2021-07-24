Hadecs Creative

Signage design: Nigerian Medical Association, Ogun State; AGM.

Signage design: Nigerian Medical Association, Ogun State; AGM. advertising brand identity signage
The above professional body, commissioned Hadecs Creative to come up with a simple and colorful banner design, for their upcoming annual general meeting. The brief emphasized "a pleasant bright color scheme", with a professional design overall.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
