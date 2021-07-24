Alexander Nedviga

52 Green Rutilated Background Textures

52 Green Rutilated Background Textures
52 Fantastic different styled Green Rutilated background textures presented in all popular angles and arrangements of stones on different surfaces: dark stone, brown wood, light wood, black and white backgrounds.

Features:
- High Quality
- High Resolution: 6000 x 4000 Px, 83 x 55 Inches, 72 Dpi
- Files Extension: Jpg
- Quantity: 52 Pcs
- Orientation: Horizontal and vertical.
- 12000 x 4000 Px *.psd Photoshop file with stones on white isolated background

Textures.World Review: https://textures.world/stone/52-Green-Rutilated-background-textures

~ Thank you & Enjoy using ~

