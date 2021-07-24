Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wipe App Design

Wipe App Design mobile app design ux ui
Hi Folks!

This is my design for a mobile app project called Wipe.
Hope you like it and press "L" if you like😉 Do you have any feedback or comments? Feel free to leave a comment below.
Thanks for your time and have a nice day!

Available for new projects! Let's have a talk:
erkann.tepebas@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
