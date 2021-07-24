Wipe App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Folks!
This is my design for a mobile app project called Wipe.
Hope you like it and press "L" if you like😉 Do you have any feedback or comments? Feel free to leave a comment below.
Thanks for your time and have a nice day!
Available for new projects! Let's have a talk:
erkann.tepebas@gmail.com