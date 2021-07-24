Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stanly Javier

Lift truck microsite

Stanly Javier
Stanly Javier
  • Save
Lift truck microsite web lift truck typography ui design
Download color palette

Design proposal part of a digital campaign to increase lift truck sales. The users could discover differents truck options and detailed information about them, also request a quotation.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Stanly Javier
Stanly Javier

More by Stanly Javier

View profile
    • Like