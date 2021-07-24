Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kevin Wong

Greentext Webapp Mock-up

Kevin Wong
Kevin Wong
  • Save
Greentext Webapp Mock-up web design design ux logo branding ui
Download color palette

Greentext is currently a social webapp that I am co-developing. The idea is to be somewhat like a communal "personal stories" board; this is a mock-up of the prototype to be released. Heavily inspired by chan-style imageboards.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Kevin Wong
Kevin Wong

More by Kevin Wong

View profile
    • Like