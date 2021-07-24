Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kevin Wong

Fable for Growth Company Logo

Kevin Wong
Kevin Wong
  • Save
Fable for Growth Company Logo typography design icon gradient vector logo branding
Download color palette

I made this logo for the Fable for Growth Company. The idea was to have a warm, welcoming and familiar feel to the lettering and icon- hence the color scheme and handwritten font.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Kevin Wong
Kevin Wong

More by Kevin Wong

View profile
    • Like