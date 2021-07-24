MD ZAHIDUL HOSSAIN

Food Restaurant Delivery Landing Page

MD ZAHIDUL HOSSAIN
MD ZAHIDUL HOSSAIN
  • Save
Food Restaurant Delivery Landing Page graphic design logo design visual design restaurant food delivery branding mobile app ui food online food landing page ux design ui design web design mobile design web ui mobile ui ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Creatives 🔥
Hi everyone!
Here's my new shot💥.What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below! 😉
Put your feedback and don't forget to press the like button.
I hope you like it! ❤️
🔥Available for UI/UX Projects !
😀Freelance work/Remote/Project Base/Full-time position.
😀Taking new project - 📩 hellocreativezahid@gmail.com

Thank You.
Follow me on
Linkedin l Behance l Instagram l Twitter l Facebook

MD ZAHIDUL HOSSAIN
MD ZAHIDUL HOSSAIN

More by MD ZAHIDUL HOSSAIN

View profile
    • Like