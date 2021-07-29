More ZaZa Goodies

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
ZaZa is for those who aspire for more, in life and in their cannabis! From the boardroom to the living room, for the everyday hustlers who know that quality is everything! Breathe the culture!
We are working with ZaZa a new cannabis brand out of British Columbia Canada defining and design their new brand. This is one of the directions that didn't make the cut. When marketing testing this direction it did not do as well with our target market as the others and sadly had to be cut. We hope you enjoy check it out.
Design Credits:
Lead Design Libby Connolly
–
Want to learn more about branding and creative direction? We have a course to help you learn our process! Order Now
Looking to stand out? We got you covered!
Our Website / Our Store / Instagram / Twitter