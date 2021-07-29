More ZaZa Goodies

ZaZa is for those who aspire for more, in life and in their cannabis! From the boardroom to the living room, for the everyday hustlers who know that quality is everything! Breathe the culture!

We are working with ZaZa a new cannabis brand out of British Columbia Canada defining and design their new brand. This is one of the directions that didn't make the cut. When marketing testing this direction it did not do as well with our target market as the others and sadly had to be cut. We hope you enjoy check it out.

Design Credits:

Lead Design Libby Connolly

