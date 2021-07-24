Evandito Rizky

Settings Page (Chatting App) - Daily UI 007

Evandito Rizky
Evandito Rizky
  • Save
Settings Page (Chatting App) - Daily UI 007 app ui ux graphic design design
Download color palette

Settings page design exploration. I made this for #DailyUI Challenge

I made the chatting page as an extra to give more context to it :D

Let me know your thoughts about it!

#Daily UI - 006

Edit

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Evandito Rizky
Evandito Rizky

More by Evandito Rizky

View profile
    • Like