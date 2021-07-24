Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Temitope Ekundayo

KidVacc

KidVacc ux ui app
First team project. It was a part of my training with Zuri X I4G. KidVacc is an application which serves as an information and management system for parents with regards to child vaccination. Parents have access to the infobase, can add their wards and book appointments with hospitals. Thank you PJT-37!!

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
