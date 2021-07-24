Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
First team project. It was a part of my training with Zuri X I4G. KidVacc is an application which serves as an information and management system for parents with regards to child vaccination. Parents have access to the infobase, can add their wards and book appointments with hospitals. Thank you PJT-37!!