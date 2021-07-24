Jonah Bitautas

Kollage "Memento" Album Cover

Jonah Bitautas
Jonah Bitautas
  • Save
Kollage "Memento" Album Cover minimal bauhaus swiss design album cover graphic design visual design
Download color palette

First album I've released in a long time as Kollage. This is the album cover I designed for it. If you're curious, you can check the EP out on Bandcamp: https://kollage.bandcamp.com/album/memento

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Jonah Bitautas
Jonah Bitautas

More by Jonah Bitautas

View profile
    • Like