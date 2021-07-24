Omar Laghmiche

HOUSE OF BITES brand identity

Omar Laghmiche
Omar Laghmiche
  • Save
HOUSE OF BITES brand identity ux vector motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui branding design brand illustrator typography illustration logo laghmiche omar doha hous of bites qatar
Download color palette

full project https://www.behance.net/gallery/116930601/House-of-Bites
---
Its for local chefs who sell their food at house. It will be a platform for them to sell their food at a mall. It will be only mini bites , the concept will reflect take away mini bites where it will be only grab and go.

Omar Laghmiche
Omar Laghmiche

More by Omar Laghmiche

View profile
    • Like