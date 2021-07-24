Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bayu Dewantoro

Finance Website Design

Bayu Dewantoro
Bayu Dewantoro
  • Save
Finance Website Design wallet website website ui website design design uiux finance
Download color palette

Hi Everyone!

This is my explorationdesign about Aries, this mobile app is for manage your finance Wallet Website to represent their mobile app

I'm Available for Freelance Work or Full-time Job

Press "L" if you like it,
please give me Feedback, would appreciate it

do you Have an amazing project?
contact me via email bdewandesign@gmail.com

Please follow me on
Instagram | Behance| Facebook| Buy My Designs

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Bayu Dewantoro
Bayu Dewantoro

More by Bayu Dewantoro

View profile
    • Like