Loading/ Processing Animation

Loading/ Processing Animation micro-interaction interaction microinteraction loop waiting processing loading rebound motion graphics animation ux ui design
Hello you awesome people!

Thanks to Oleg Frolov for the inspiration. In this shot I have tried to design an animation for 'Loading/ Processing'.

Rebound of
Processing Loop
By Oleg Frolov
    • Like