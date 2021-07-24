Matthias Vancoillie

🔵 Easygone

🔵 Easygone brief breakfastbrief spots pimples acne skin routine symbol logo mark design logomark logo mark wordmark logo design design brand identity brand identity design icon monogram brand branding logo
asygone Logo-exploration by Matt Vancoillie.

Breakfast Brief 034: Design a logo for EasyGone, a personalised spot treatment plan aimed towards people with Acne.

